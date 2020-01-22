VP Mike Pence to speak at The Citadel Republican Society Patriot Dinner

FARMVILLE, VA – OCTOBER 04: Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence listens during the Vice Presidential Debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia. This is the second of four debates during the presidential election season and the only debate between the vice presidential candidates. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Mike Pence will be a guest speaker at the Citadel’s Republican Society Patriot Dinner next month.

The military college on Monday announced VP Pence would be honored at the annual event on Thursday, February 13th.

Every year, the Patriot Dinner honors a national, state, or local official who embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale.

Hale was an American soldier and spy for the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. He volunteered for an intelligence-gathering mission in New York City but was captured by the British and executed at the age of 21.

Pence will receive the Nathan Hale Patriot Award during the Patriot Dinner.

“Duty, honor and service are central to the values we learn at The Citadel and we believe that the Vice President embodies those values for our entire nation,” said Cadet Austin Burgess.

Past recipients include national figures such as President Trump, Senator Tim Scott, Senator Jim DeMint and local heroes like Sheriff Al Cannon and Congressman Henry Brown.

“Proceeds from the dinner support sending cadets to the annual civic leadership seminars at CPAC, club scholarships, and programs,” said Cadet Pierce Huff, club President.

The dinner will be held at The Citadel Holliday Alumni Center, located at 69 Hagood Avenue, on Thursday, February 13th. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. and close at 5:30 p.m.