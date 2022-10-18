CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Residents in one neighborhood on the peninsula want to persuade the Charleston Planning Commission and City Council to stop the rezoning of the land where Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company currently stand.

People are worried that a 150-unit apartment building and retail space will take its place and encroach on the neighborhood.

“The loss of community is big. We walk to Container Bar on Friday to get a drink. That’s a big loss for the neighborhood. There’s no upside to building a big gigantic structure,” said Maximiliano Hernandez, who lives in Wagener Terrace. “It fundamentally changes the neighborhood.”

Concerns for people who live nearby also include environmental impacts, traffic congestion, and a decrease in home values.

“You also start losing green spaces. You start losing old trees. There’s environmental impact and there’s parking impact,” said Hernandez.

“I feel that it is far too big for the lot that is being proposed,” said Jan Schumann, who lives in Wagener Terrace. “Also I’m concerned about stormwater runoff. We need to keep the city green.”

The City of Charleston says that two of the owners of the restaurants are applying for the rezoning and have a deal with a developer to sell the property if the application goes through.

“The potential sale of these properties is contingent on the successful application of the rezone,” said Robert Summerfield, the Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability for the City of Charleston.

If the property is sold then the developers could build the apartments. Summerfield says there is a long road before that point, but the City thinks the Rutledge Avenue area is the best place for this type of development.

“This is just the zoning request. There is a lot of work on design and site layout,” said Summerfield. “This is an area that’s in our comprehensive plan that calls for some denser infill development. This is an opportunity to do that.”

The developers have a current rendering for the apartment building which has about 30 units of affordable housing included according to city officials. Some neighbors think that component does not make the development any more appealing.

“I think it’s being done under the guise of building affordable housing,” said Hernandez.

“While we do need workforce and affordable housing that’s not the way to go for that space,” said Schumann.

Many neighbors have been submitting their thoughts via a public comment portal to the Planning Commission ahead of a meeting on Wednesday, October 19 where the matter will be discussed.

Even if the Planning Commission strikes the proposal down, it may still get approved.

“Just because it’s denied at the Planning Commission doesn’t stop it from going on to City Council,” said Summerfield.

Neighbors are talking about coming to the meeting and standing up for their neighborhood.

“We need to reach a compromise,” said Schumann “Maybe 50 or 60 housing units there. Being able to leave the trees and have a reasonable stormwater runoff.”

“No one thought that this was going to creep over Interstate 26 from the Eastside. This is a wakeup call for the rest of District 3 and the rest of District 6,” said Hernandez.