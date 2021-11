Waitlist spots available for Soldiers’ Angels monthly food distribution for local veterans

Oscar Amuz, with Volunteers in Action, loads groceries into cars during a food distribution event, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The national nonprofit, Soldiers’ Angels, will distribute supplemental food assistance to 200 at-risk or homeless veteran families during their Mobile Food Distribution event.

The event will be Tuesday, November 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Elks Lodge at 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston sponsored by Hendrick Auto.

Each pre-registered veteran family in need will receive, on average, 75 lbs. of food including a Thanksgiving turkey, fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and non-perishables.

Soldiers’ Angels provides an easy, no cost way for Charleston-area veterans in need to receive food assistance.

Volunteers will pack bags of groceries and load them into cars, pushcarts, or backpacks of registered veterans.

Waitlist spots are still available, but veterans must pre-register online at Soldier Angels site.