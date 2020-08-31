Wake Up Carolina to host remembrance vigil in honor of Overdose Awareness Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One local organization here in the Lowcountry is working to put an end to opioid addiction.

Wake Up Carolina will host a Narcan training followed by a remembrance vigil Monday night to honor the lives lost to overdoses at the second annual ‘Light the Way for Hope Overdose Awareness’ Event.

This year’s event will happen both in-person and online to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. It will be live-streamed on the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s youtube page and will give the opportunity for people to attend the vigil from the comfort of their own home.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will provide remarks along with Mount Pleasant Chief of Police Carl Ritchie, overdose survivor Chad Logan, and family member Amanda Bull.

Nanci Shipman, Executive Director for Wake Up Carolina, said one of the many purposes of the organization is to remind people in the community who are or know someone struggling with addiction, they’re not alone.

“If you are suffering or want help, you can go to the Charleston Center. You can go to the Mount Pleasant Police Department for step program. Call Wake Up Carolina,” said Shipman. “We have peer support and family support that’s here to help you connect with resources.”

Shipman said the need for Wake Up Carolina’s services has tripled as overdoses are the highest they’ve been in history. She said right now the organization is working to get as many people as possible administered and trained with Narcan.

Narcan is the only tool that can prevent an overdose. Wake Up Carolina is a community distributor and can get anyone trained and equipped within 15 minutes.

Shipman said some people might not know of someone who is using and might not feel the need to be trained, but she said it’s better to have and not need.

“The reason being is that, you would hate to be in a situation to where I could’ve done something and didn’t,” Shipman said. “And so, it’s much better to have that Narcan in your pocket to use it in case you do rather than not.”

But most importantly, Wake Up Carolina serves as an outreach for the entire community. They provide all adult recovery meetings, family support meetings, have a mother support group, and is expected to soon roll out a grief support group.

Shipman said the organization has seen a huge need for resources throughout COVID and with every call for help, Wake Up Carolina has been able to provide.

The group also provides scholarship opportunities as Shipman says money is a huge barrier for treatment. So far, the organization’s funds have helped to put five people through treatment.

If you’re looking to honor a lost loved one during Monday night’s remembrance vigil, you’re asked to go to the Mount Pleasant Town Hall to write that person’s name down so they can be recognized during Monday night’s luminary honoring.

The second annual ‘Light the Way for Hope Overdose Awareness Event’ will kick off at Monday at 7 p.m. with Narcan training, followed by a remembrance vigil.

To learn more about Wake Up Carolina’s efforts, click here or you can reach them by phone via call or text at 843-620-1568.