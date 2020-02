CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walk for Education with the National Society of Black Engineers and Charleston professionals included a career fair at Burke High School.

The goal of a Walk for Education is to increase awareness of the opportunities available through education in the STEM fields.

Organizers say the hope is to encourage those students who are not sure about STEM programs.

A number of vendors took part in the event including universities and employers looking for STEM professionals.