NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of walkers gathered at Riverfront Park to raise funds and awareness for the global water crisis.

Water Mission held its 16th annual Walk for Water with about 4000 people pitching into the organization’s efforts.

At the event, participants picked up buckets and walked for almost two miles to Water Mission to learn more about the water crisis affecting communities around the globe.

“Learning about the 2.2 billion people that lack access to safe water and then they fill up their buckets with dirty water at Water Mission and come all the way back,” said Mary Howell, Community Engagement Manager.

Along the walk, there was an African drumming band, a Bluegrass band, and a Latin rock band to keep participants informed about where Water Mission conducts its efforts.

The walk returned after a hiatus between 2020 and 2021.

“We have children, adults, people of all ages that want to give back, they want to get involved and be part of something that’s bigger than just their normal day-to-day life,” Howell said.

Howell emphasized that the water crisis is “dire” with people dying every 37 seconds because they lack access to clean water.

“Today is a day of hope, it is us coming together to make a difference and to bring change.”

Those who would like to volunteer for future events, donate or stay informed with Water Mission’s efforts can go to watermission.org