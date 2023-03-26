NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 5,000 people gathered at Riverfront Park to raise funds and awareness for the global water crisis.

Water Mission held its 17th annual Walk for Water Saturday where a record number of participants came together Saturday morning to raise awareness for the goal water crisis.

At the event, participants carried buckets and walked for almost two miles to Water Mission to learn more about the water crisis affecting billions of people around the globe.

News 2’s Riley Benson MC’d the event.

Those who would like to volunteer for future events, donate or stay informed with Water Mission’s efforts can go to watermission.org