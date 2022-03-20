CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mothers, fathers, members of law enforcement, and many community members gathered Saturday for the Walk Like MADD’s third annual walk at Hampton Park.



MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is the nation’s primary organization that works to prevent drunk driving crashes and serves people who have been impacted by those crashes.

“We believe that through the voice of victims, there is change to be made and we can start to change this terrible DUI situation we have in South Carolina,” said Steven Burritt, Regional Director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Burritt mentioned that Walk Like MADD Lowcountry is a signature event where people are brought who support the cause are brought together – “while we do raise money for the cause, it’s also a way to honor those we have lost or have been injured and rally for change because we know together we can do better.”

Loved ones were honored by their families as organizers read off the names of victims of drunk driving.

“2021 was the worst year on our state’s road in our history for traffic fatalities and we just can’t accept that; we can’t continue to know that families and communities are devastated every single day, and when it comes to impaired driving crashes, every single crash is preventable,” Burritt said.

Burritt mentioned that the organization beat its fundraising goal after raising over $32,000.

It’s not only the victim or family impacted by drunk driving crashes, but also families, churches, schools, workplaces, law enforcement communities and first responders that are affected as well, Burritt also mentioned.

“The community support for MADD is incredible, we’re so grateful and it’s a reflection, somewhat, of the impact of a crash, so, when you see the people here, you see all who can be impacted by these crashes which really is almost every one of us.”