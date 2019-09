NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walk to End Alzheimers took place in North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

The goal of the annual walk is to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, which helps serve local families free of charge.

According to the state chapter, more than 92,000 South Carolinians are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and more than 300,000 family members and friends serve as caregivers for them.