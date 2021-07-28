Charleston in Top 20 ‘Most Recovered Cities’ amid coronavirus pandemic, WalletHub reports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston ranks No. 19 of ‘Most Recovered Cities’ according to WalletHub as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact cities around the world with health, economic, and social crises still unraveling to this day.

According to WalletHub, the economy gained 850,000 jobs in June, with the national employment rate dropping to 5.9% after peaking at 14.8% at the height of the pandemic.

A recent report uses data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to reveal cities with recovering unemployment rates.

Charleston is within the top 20 cities in the nation, ranking at No. 19.

The bureau disclosed that it erroneously did not account for temporarily laid-off workers, thus, the actual unemployment may be about 3% higher, and WalletHub’s report includes updated data based on this error.

The top 20 recovered cities (provided by WalletHub) are:

Lincoln, NE Omaha, NE Huntsville, AL Manchester, NH Nashua NH Salt Lake City, UT Boise, ID Sioux Falls, SD Nampa, ID Rapid City, SD Missoula, MT West Valley City, UT Billings, MT Burlington, VT South Burlington, VT Spokane, WA Madison, WI Overland Park, KS Charleston, SC Oklahoma City, OK

