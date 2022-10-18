CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Walmart announced this week it will begin offering over-the-counter hearing ads at its vision centers – including those in Charleston – beginning in November.

The retailer will provide an assortment of OTC hearing aids, ranging from $199 – $999 per pair in a move they said will help its customers “live better and healthier lives at affordable prices.”

Hearing aids sold at Walmart will be available to customers who are 18 years and older with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a medical exam or fitting adjustment needed by an audiologist.

Options will include top brands like Lexie powered by Bose and HearX that will offer cutting-edge technology like Bluetooth and self-tuning app capabilities and discreet, sleek designs.

“A person’s ‘whole health’ is a combination of many factors, including hearing, that influence physical and mental well-being,” said Dr. John Wigneswaran, chief medical officer at Walmart. “Offering easy access to OTC hearing aids — something that seems quite small — is a solution that can improve our customer’s health outcomes and their ability to live better and healthier.”

Hearing aids can also be purchased online at Walmart.com. Please click here for additional information.