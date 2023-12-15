COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) A Walterboro man was arrested after he tried to solicit a person he believed to be a minor for sex, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Brandon Pierson, 38, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

In addition to trying to solicit sex from a minor, Pierson also encouraged them to produce child sex abuse material and sent inappropriate pictures to a person he believed was a minor, said the attorney general release.

The Goose Creek Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) members arrested Pierson.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case. Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case.