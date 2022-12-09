WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Walterboro man was just one number away from winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Oct. 31.

The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

He upgraded to PowerPlay in order to triple his $50,000 prize to $150,000.

“I’m grateful for what I got,” he told officials this week.

As for what he did with the money?

“I paid off my car,” he said.

The odds of winning $50,000 in the Powerball game are 1 in 913,129.

He purchased the ticket at Stop N Go Express in Walterboro which received a $1,500 commission for selling it.