Walterboro wildlife sanctuary cares for 300+ animals injured from Hurricane Dorian

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)— The Keeper of the Wild Wildlife Rescue and Animal Sanctuary in Walterboro is caring for more than three hundred wild animals who were displaced or injured from hurricane Dorian.

“They’re coming in with broken legs. They’re coming in with head trauma, so a lot of little injured babies out there,” Janet Kinser, Founder and Center Director of Keeper of the Wild, said.

All types of wild animals were blown out of their nests by the powerful winds, hit by cars while trying to find a new home, or injured running away from rising flood waters. Squirrels, racoons, opossums, dear, foxes, and birds all victim to the strength of hurricane Dorian.

“The little guys don’t know where to go. They don’t have a clue what to do. They’re confused,” Kinser said.

Most of the wild animals were found by people cleaning up their yards, post storm, and then given to the sanctuary.

“The injuries are astronomical…When they fall out of those trees, hit the limbs going down, and laying in that torrential rain, then they are aspirating. They are breathing in that rainwater, so they have to be on antibiotics immediately,” Kinser said.

As storm clean-up from hurricane Dorian continues, Kinser expects to see more displaced and injured wild animals ending up at their doorstep.

She warns people who find wild animals in need of help to reach out to the experts.

“Especially if you find a racoon or baby racoon…that’s a rabies-vector animal. You do not want to expose your family to a rabies-vector animal,” Kinser said.

The keeper of the wild’s end goal is to get these animals rehabilitated and returned to the wild.

They rely heavily on volunteers to help rehabilitate the wild animals and are currently accepting volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering, email Jan at jan@keeperofthewild.org.

