Wando High School announces plans for three-day graduation ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wando High School on Thursday announced plans for a three-day graduation ceremony in June.

The ceremony will be held at the Charleston County School District (CCSD) 2 Stadium.

Students with last names A-G will graduate on June 18 at 6:00 p.m.

Students with last names H-O will graduate on June 19 at 9:00 a.m.

Students with last names P-Z will graduate on June 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Rain dates will be June 25-26 with the same times and groupings.

Capacity limits have not yet been announced.

