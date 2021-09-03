Wando at Summerville football game canceled due to COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday night’s Wando vs Summerville football game has been canceled due to COVID-19 related quarantine associated with Wando’s team.

Summerville High School’s team says they are looking for a home varsity game for Friday night.

Several local high school football games across the tri-county have been canceled due to coronavirus cases over the past three weeks.

Dorchester District 2 announced earlier this week schools will shift to virtual learning from Sept. 7 through the 14th due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the community.

That means athletic programs are also being temporarily shut down district-wide.