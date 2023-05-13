IRMO, S.C. (WCBD) – As dominant and as successful as the Wando girls’ soccer program has been over time, there is something they’ve never accomplished until Friday night.

Three-peat as state champions.

Coach Shannon Champ’s Warriors defeated JL Mall in pk’s five to four to win the 13th state title in school history in the process.

Also in class 5-A, for the first time in their 14th year as a program. The Ashley Ridge boys are state champions as well.

The Swamp Foxes played in a swamp, or at least rainy conditions blanking Clover 2-0.

Both James Island teams came up short as the girls bid for a three-peat of their own ended at the hands of Eastside.