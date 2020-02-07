Wando High School football coach announces resignation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wando High School’s head football coach has announced he is stepping down.

Coach Jimmy Noonan on Friday said he made the personal decision to move on and explore other opportunities.

“I have great faith in the administration of Wando that they will find a very capable replacement to continue to lead this program in my absence,” he said in a letter. “The most difficult part in making this decision is how much I will miss working with the outstanding student-athletes in our program.”

Coach Noonan said it has been an honor to have coached them and said he will always be there for the team.

He has been with the team for 11 seasons.

“After man long discussions with my family, I know this is the right decision,” he said. “I want to thank all of those individuals who played a part in the opportunity to teach, to coach, and to administrate at Wando.”