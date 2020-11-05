Wappoo Road closed in both directions after truck brings down utility pole

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is working to replace a power pole after it was struck by a vehicle on Wappoo Road on Thursday morning.

Wappoo Road at Nemours Drive is currently closed in both directions due to the downed utility pole.

According to Dominion Energy, a truck snagged a cable TV line, dragging down one of the power poles.

They say approximately 540 utility customers were initially impacted, but that number is down to 290.

Dominion Energy says crews should have repairs made by early afternoon.