NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A warming shelter will open Tuesday in North Charleston for individuals seeking shelter from expected cold temperatures.

Holy City Missions Warming Shelter, located at Aldersgate Methodist Church, will welcome guests on Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

A hot dinner, breakfast, and a grab-and-go lunch bag will be provided to guests along with a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, and safe overnight lodging.

There is a 75-person capacity and guests will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The shelter will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

Volunteers are also needed to help with various aspects of the warming center. Those interested can reach out to office@holycitymissions.org.

Need a ride? Guests can board CARTA bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

Pets are not allowed.