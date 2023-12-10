DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Warming centers are opening in Summerville on Monday ahead of the expected cold temperatures.

The Seacoast Church Summerville will serve an outdoor meal under the heaters starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11. Check-in will start at 9 p.m. and dismissal will be at 8 a.m. the following morning.

Men, women and families are welcome, they currently do not have accommodations for animals.

Dinner and a cot with linens will be provided, along with a hot shower. A takeaway breakfast will also be given.

The Seacoast Church Summerville is located at 301 E. 5th N. Street in Summerville. The warming center entrance will be located on Gum St. at the back door.

To learn more about the Seacoast Summerville Warming Center or transportation to the Summerville location for the Warming Center, please text TRANSPORT to 320320, or choose the Warming Center option when you call 843-486-0193.