SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Warming centers are opening Nov. 28 – 29 in Summerville following the expected freezing temperatures in the Lowcountry.

Seacoast Church Summerville will be opening warming centers to provide shelter to those who do not have adequate heat and or experiencing homelessness.

The warming center is located at 301 E. 5th N. St. in Summerville.

On Nov. 28 the warming center will be open from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

On Nov. 29 the warming center will be open 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Heaters will be outside until they open.

Men, women and families are welcome and will receive a cot with linens and pillows, a warm meal and a takeaway breakfast.

Hot showers will also be provided after the evening check-ins.

To learn more about the Seacoast Summerville Warming Center or transportation to the Summerville location for the Warming Center, please text TRANSPORT to 320320, or choose the Warming Center option when you call 843-486-0193.