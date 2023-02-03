NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Missions Winter Warming Shelter will open ahead of the frigid temperatures expected through Saturday.

The shelter will open Friday evening for those needing a warm place to sleep.

Registration will occur between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. with the shelter closing the next morning at 7 a.m.

Hot showers, warm clothes, toiletries, and overnight lodging will be provided.

Those needing transportation to the shelter can board Carta bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

Capacity at the shelter is limited to 75 people.

The shelter is located at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 144 Remount Road in North Charleston.