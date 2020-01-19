Warming shelter to open in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mt. Pleasant church will open a shelter because of the expected cold temperatures over the next few days.

Hibben United Methodist Church will open its Hibben Hospitality Shelter this week.

The shelter will open on Monday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 21 from 7:00 PM until 7:00 AM the next morning.

No one is allowed to enter after 11:00 PM unless advance arrangements have been made or you are brought in by an official.

All bags will be examined and prohibited items will be removed and returned upon departure.

Overnight guests will be offered a warm place to sleep and an evening meal and breakfast.

Showers will be available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished.

Buses will pick people up at several locations, which are listed below:

6:55 pm – East Bay Street at Huger Street (across from Taco Boy)

7:05 pm – Main Library on Calhoun Street

7:10 pm – Marion Square on King Street

7:15 am – “Navigation” Center, 529 Meeting Street

7:45 pm – Back at Hibben UMC

If buses are full on the first stop, pickups will still happen, but at later times than scheduled.

Buses will return guests the next morning to where they were picked up.