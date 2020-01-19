Warming shelter to open in North Charleston church

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A warming shelter will open in North Charleston.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church will open their warming shelter on Sunday, January 19 and Monday, January 20.

The shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, safe overnight lodging and an optional devotion.

Registration for the shelter will be between the hours of 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM unless previously arranged.

The shelter will close the following morning at 7:00 AM.

Pets are not allowed.

For a connecting ride to the shelter, board a Carta bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.