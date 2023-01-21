NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Low temperatures are expected in the Lowcountry on Monday, and a North Charleston shelter will open its doors.

Warming centers in the Charleston area open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler, rain chances will climb Saturday night into early next week. Monday’s forecast calls for a low of 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Aldersgate UMC located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston will be open on Monday, January 23.

The shelter will open to any individual who needs a safe, warm place to spend the night, providing cots, blankets, pillows, and often one or two hot meals.

The shelter has a capacity of 75 and is open to men, women, and children, but pets are not allowed.

Individuals can enter the shelter from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Charleston Area Regional Transporation Authority (CARTA) provides transportation to and from the shelter on Route 13. Drop off and pick up is at the Remount Road/Allison Avenue stop.

For more information, call 843-744-0283.