CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday night temperatures are expected to be near freezing, and because of this, several warming shelters across the Lowcountry will be taking guests.

GOOSE CREEK

Goose Creek United Methodist Church at 142 Red Bank Road will accept guests from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check-out is expected to occur at 7 a.m. the following morning.

All guests will receive a hot meal, a cot, and linens during their overnight stay.

NORTH CHARLESTON

Holy City Mission at 1444 Remount Road will have guest check-in from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dismissal will be at 7 a.m. the next morning.

Pets are not permitted, but men, women, and families are welcome.

Guests will be given dinner, breakfast, a bag lunch, a hot shower, warm clothes, and toiletries. If you need transportation, board CARTA route 13 and tell the driver you are going to the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

SUMMERVILLE

Seacoast Church at 301 E. 5th N. St. will accept guests from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m.

The entrance to the shelter is at the back door facing Gum Street.

Pets are not permitted, but men, women, and families are welcome. All guests will be provided dinner, a cot with linens, a hot shower, and a takeaway breakfast.

If you need a way to get to the shelter, board CARTA Route 10 outbound at either the Meeting Street and Sheppard Street stop, or the Meeting Street and Johnson Street stop and inform the driver that you are going to the warming center. Then, transfer to TriCounty Link at T-Mobile at 8571 Rivers Ave. Pick-up from that stop will occur at 4:10 p.m., 5:16 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.