LIST: Warming shelters open across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures taking a plunge across the Lowcountry this week, several warming shelters will offer reprieve from the cold conditions.

Below, you will find information regarding each warming shelter and what you may need to bring with you.

SAINT GEORGE

Bethel AME Church will open as a warming shelter on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shelter opens at 7:00 p.m. and closed by 9:00 p.m. – all guest will have to leave by 8 a.m. each morning.

There will be dinner, breakfast and other amenities to those who need them.

The shelter is located at 5585 Memorial Blvd.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Hibben United Methodist Church will open its Hibben Hospitality Shelter on Monday and Tuesday.

The shelter will be open from 7:00 PM until 7:00 AM the next morning.

No one is allowed to enter after 11:00 PM unless advance arrangements have been made or you are brought in by an official.

All bags will be examined, and prohibited items will be removed and returned upon departure.

Overnight guests will be offered a warm place to sleep and an evening meal and breakfast.

Showers will be available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished.

Buses will pick people up at several locations, which are listed below:

6:55 pm – East Bay Street at Huger Street (across from Taco Boy)

7:05 pm – Main Library on Calhoun Street

7:10 pm – Marion Square on King Street

7:15 am – “Navigation” Center, 529 Meeting Street

7:45 pm – Back at Hibben UMC

If buses are full on the first stop, pickups will still happen, but at later times than scheduled.

Buses will return guests the next morning to where they were picked up.

NORTH CHARLESTON

Aldersgate United Methodist Church will open their warming shelter on Sunday, January 19 and Monday, January 20.

The shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, safe overnight lodging and an optional devotion.

Registration for the shelter will be between the hours of 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM unless previously arranged.

The shelter will close the following morning at 7:00 AM.

Pets are not allowed.

For a connecting ride to the shelter, board a Carta bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.