Warming shelters to open Monday night with cool temperatures on the way

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two local warming shelters are set to open Monday night as cold temperatures settle into the Lowcountry.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will open a staffed warming center in North Charleston.

It will be located in the former inmate work release center of the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, at 3887 Leeds Avenue.

CCSO says there will be signs to help identify the shelter.

The warming center is equipped with beds and will be open Monday, December 2, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Citizens are asked to find transportation, however CCSO will provide transportation if necessary. To arrange for transportation, call (843-743-7200).

The Aldersgate United Methodist Church will host the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter at 1444 Remount Road, in North Charleston.

The shelter will provide “a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, safe overnight lodging, and an optional devotion” according to the Aldersgate press release. Pets are not permitted.

The Aldersgate shelter registration will be open from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m on Monday. Those that cannot make the registration period must arrange registration in advance.

The shelter will close at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Those seeking transportation to the shelter can board a CARTA bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.