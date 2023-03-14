CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With near-freezing temperatures expected on Tuesday evening, Tri-County warming shelters are opening their doors to those in need of a warm place to stay.

Warming centers in the Charleston area open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees Fahrenheit and during inclement weather between December and March.

Charleston County

Aldersgate UMC located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston will be open on Tuesday, March 14.

The shelter operates on a first-come, first-served basis with a capacity of 75 and is open to men, women, and children, but pets are not allowed. A hot shower, warm clothes, and toiletries will be provided to guests.

Admission takes place from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The shelter will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The Charleston Area Regional Transporation Authority (CARTA) offers free transportation to and from the shelter on Route 13.

For more information, call 843-744-0283.

Editor’s Note: This list may be updated as additional information becomes available.