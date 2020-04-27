WATCH: Air National Guard honors local healthcare workers, first responders with flyovers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Air National Guard honored local healthcare workers and first responders on Monday as they flew over hospitals across the state.

News 2 was on the helipad with healthcare professionals at Roper Hospital in downtown Charleston when the F-16s flew overhead just after 12:00 p.m.

Six Swamp Fox F-16 fighter jets from the 160th Fighter Wing are making their way back from a training mission.

The six-ship formation split into three groups to fly over 66 South Carolina hospitals.

The South Carolina Air National Guard posted to Facebook saying, “To all first responders, healthcare workers, and fellow South Carolinians, your citizen airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are proud to support and serve with you.”

The airmen also wanted to give patients and families a well-deserved morale boost.