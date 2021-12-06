Watch: Chevy Chase works behind the counter, in the kitchen of Charleston restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Oh the silent majesty of a winter’s morn; the clean, cool chill of the holiday air; and Clark Griswold himself serving up some fried chicken in the Lowcountry.

Comedy icon Chevy Chase made a surprise visit to a Charleston-area Raising Caine’s restaurant recently, while in town for a special screening of his holiday classic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

After grabbing a bite to eat, Chase decided to get to work behind the counter.

He put on a Raising Caines hat and began taking orders at the cash register before moving to the drive-thru line.

Chase also made time to chat with service members and joke with customers during his “shift.”