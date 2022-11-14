CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued three people Monday from a sinking vessel off the Lowcountry coast.

USCG Air Station Savannah was alerted around 3:50 a.m. Monday when a member of the crew activated an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), which pinged the boat about 77 miles southeast of Savannah.

The aircrew arrived to find the boat taking on water and quickly began getting the crew to safety.

The quick activation of the onboard EPIRB allowed our crew to locate the mariners quickly and accurately,” said Lt. j.g. Thomas Breard, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, aircraft co-pilot. “We ask all mariners to ensure your registration information is up to date for your EPIRB to help contact you in case of an emergency or false alert.”

The men were airlifted back to USCG Air Station Savannah with no injuries.