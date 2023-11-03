CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man was rescued after his sailboat ran aground near the Charleston Harbor Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

Officials said the operator of a 31-foot sailboat reported to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders that his boat was aground on the north jetty of the harbor and taking on water around 9:35 p.m.

A Station Charleston boat crew arrived and launched a swimmer to assess the situation, but the crew would not safely remove the operator due to unsafe conditions.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter was able to hoist the operator from the sailboat and safely take him to Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

USCG said an information bulletin has been issued to warn mariners of a potential navigation hazard.

The owner of the vessel will coordinate salvage and a safety marine information bulletin has been issued warning mariners of the potential hazard to navigation.