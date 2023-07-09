NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s the final day of the 2023 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet.

Swimmers across youth age groups 11-12, 13-14, and 15-18 are set to compete Sunday in the annual championship at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

Student-athletes in the 7-8 and 9-10 age groups competed on Saturday. You can watch clips from those races by clicking here.

If you cannot make it to watch the championship meet in person, News 2 will provide a special live stream at counton2.com from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

You can also download the News 2 app and stream the event wherever you are.