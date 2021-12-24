Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
The Murdaugh Investigation
Coronavirus
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Crime News
BestReviews
Entertainment News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
No injuries following Thursday-night fire in James Island
Rudolfo Anaya weaved bilingual holiday tale for children
WATCH: Georgetown County employees sing “Jingle Bells”
EXPLAINER: What next as high court wades into COVID mandate?
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Download the weather app
Toys for Tots
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Beijing 2022
Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Toys for Tots
The Lowcountry’s Most Remarkable Women
Holiday Gift Guide
Holiday Fun Guide
Light up the Lowcountry
News 2 Podcasts
Pets on 2
2 Your Health
Traffic
Everyday Heroes
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Jobs at WCBD
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Georgetown County employees sing “Jingle Bells”
Local News
by:
Sophie Brams
Posted:
Dec 24, 2021 / 11:36 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 24, 2021 / 11:36 AM EST
Courtesy: Georgetown County
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
GCSO investigating body found in Rose Hill
GCSO investigating after body found in marsh
Video
Georgetown County extends state of emergency, mask ordinance
More Dallas Cowboys
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Join our daily newsletter!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
SC Rep. Kimmons resigns immediately from the SC House
What grocery stores are open on Christmas 2021?
Berkeley County deputies arrest man who fled traffic stop with baby alligator in car
Man arrested following Monday police chase in North Charleston
Crews respond to mobile home fire in West Ashley
Gallery
Coroner identifies man killed in Dec. 22 St. George shooting
Do this one thing to avoid becoming a victim of theft at gas pumps
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up