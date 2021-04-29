WATCH: IOPPD demonstrates how to properly park in new diagonal spots

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on Thursday released a video demonstrating how to properly park in the new diagonal parking spots along Palm Boulevard.

The spots were part of a recently completed project by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to improve access to and reduce traffic on the island.

Creating diagonal spots along the land side of Palm Boulevard added significantly more parking on the island.

IOPPD also demonstrated how to back out of the spots and use the easement to safely re-enter traffic.

