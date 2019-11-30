WATCH LIVE: 2019 Spot Light Award Ceremony

Live Now
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2019 Spot Light Awards will honor angels in our community.

The awards committee will select 18 nominated individuals as a finalist, and all 18 will be recognized and honored at the event which takes place on Saturday, November 16th.

Of the 18 nominated, nine recipients will be chosen to receive a 2019 Spot Light Award.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray and Octavia Mitchell are the emcees for this year’s event.

