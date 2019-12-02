WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Coach John McKissick

Watch live at 2:00 p.m. in the story below.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)— The visitation and funeral services for coaching legend, John McKissick, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2nd at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville.

After months of declining health, McKissick passed away at home on Thanksgiving surrounded by family. He was 93.

Coach John McKissick leaves behind an incredible legacy as the winningest coach in football history.

He led Summerville High School’s football team to more than 620 victories and was a longtime member of Bethany United Methodist Church where the visitation and funeral services will be held.

New’s 2 spoke exclusively with the senior pastor who tells us that McKissick often talked about the young men he coached.

“He would talk about how they would call him and visited him and sent cards and helped and remembered, not only while he was ill, but just through the years. I can’t describe the love that he had for them. He never called them his team… he always said my boys,” said Rev. Mitch Houston the Senior Pastor of Bethany United Methodist Church.

Dorchester District 2 is asking attendees to wear green and gold, the colors of the Summerville green wave to Monday’s services.

The visitation starts at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral is at 2:00 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville.