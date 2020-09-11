WATCH: Mount Pleasant firefighters, officers march on the Ravenel Bridge to honor 9/11 victims and heroes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday marks 19 years since the September 11th terror attacks.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie, fire chief Mike Mixon, and six officers and firefighters joined a march across the Arthur Ravenel Bridge on Friday to honor the victims and heroes of that tragic day.

The march began on the Charleston side of the bridge and continued into Mount Pleasant where they will attend a special memorial in front of Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

Originally, the two agencies were going to participate in a virtual memorial, but Chief Ritchie felt it just wasn’t enough.

“Many of the 9/11 events and ceremonies honoring our heroes have been cancelled because of COVID-19 or gone virtual. That’s fine. But Chief Mixon and I, we weren’t okay with that,” he said. “We believe these men and women deserve the honor of us walking for them.”