WATCH LIVE: Protesters march on the Ravenel Bridge

NOTE: This is live and unedited stream.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of protesters are expected to meet at Memorial Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant on Sunday to march across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge as they call for an end to police inequality and department reform.

The event, which is hosted by Build a Brother Foundation, comes after more than a week of protests across the Lowcountry and the nation following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who died while being restrained by police.