WATCH LIVE: Student-athletes compete in 2021 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2021 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet will take place this weekend at the new North Charleston Aquatic Center.

This will be the first CCAA Championship meet at the new 53,000-square-foot facility. It was not held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch a live stream of each event in this story above or by clicking on the CCAA Championship page.

Friday, July 9th

Individual and relay events for 11-12-year-old girls and boys

Swim Meet begins at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 10th

Individual and relay events for 7-8, 9-10-year-old girls and boys

Swim Meet begins at 9:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 11th

Individual and relay events for 13-14 and 15-18 girls and boys

Swim Meet begins at 9:15 a.m.

Awards at (approx.) 12:15 p.m.