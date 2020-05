SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville High School Senior, Christian Connel, wanted to honor his grandfather, a Vietnam veteran, and other veterans this Memorial Day.

To show his appreciation, he played Taps in front of his Grandfather’s home.

Taps is considered the “National Song of Remembrance,” according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. The bugle call was originally played to signal lights out and is now played at “funerals, wreath-laying ceremonies, and memorial services.”