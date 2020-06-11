WATCH: Lowcountry woman celebrates final treatment for breast cancer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman received her final treatment for breast cancer this week.

Linda Butler-Johnson, 67, rang the bell at Trident Cancer Center during a celebration on Wednesday.

She said the cancer was found during a mammogram and spoke about that appointment on her final day of treatment.

“When I realized in January of this year that I hadn’t had a mammogram in 2 years and I went in and found out it had been 3 years, actually, that startled me that I could just not realize that I was not taking care of myself,” said Butler-Johnson.

Trident Health officials say more than $275,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

They also want to remind you to schedule your mammogram.