WATCH: Lowcountry woman celebrates final treatment for breast cancer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman received her final treatment for breast cancer this week.

Linda Butler-Johnson, 67, rang the bell at Trident Cancer Center during a celebration on Wednesday.

She said the cancer was found during a mammogram and spoke about that appointment on her final day of treatment.

“When I realized in January of this year that I hadn’t had a mammogram in 2 years and I went in and found out it had been 3 years, actually, that startled me that I could just not realize that I was not taking care of myself,” said Butler-Johnson.

Trident Health officials say more than $275,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

They also want to remind you to schedule your mammogram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES