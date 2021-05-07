WATCH: Lowcountry’s most remarkable woman makes donation to fellow finalist

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 last month honored four remarkable women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for others in the community.

During our special ceremony aboard the U.S. Yorktown at Patriots Point, Dr. Romina Ilic was named the ‘Lowcountry’s Most Remarkable Woman’ and presented a $1,000 check to the charity of her choice.

She gathered with one of the finalists, Ragina Scott Saunders, for a special surprise on Friday.

“I couldn’t think of anybody that’s more deserving,” said Dr. Ilic. “Ragina, she’s bright, she’s hardworking, she serves our community every day and I knew that this was gonna go far in her hands.”

She chose her fellow finalist, Saunders, as the recipient of the $1,000 donation.

Saunders started “Destiny Community Café.” It’s a place where those in need can grab a bite to eat and pay what they can or even volunteer for a meal.

“I accept this on the behalf of a lot of the other nonprofits out here who are struggling, because we all chip in and help each other as much as we can,” Saunders said.

From Dr. Ilic, working on the frontlines in healthcare amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to helping Saunders helping those in need before and after the pandemic, these two have a lot planned in the coming days.

“Since day one, we already had a plan. She was like ‘she’s got plans.’ I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, we could do that!’”