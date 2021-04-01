WATCH: Mount Pleasant family goes all out with egg-cellent Easter display

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Mount Pleasant is looking to spread a little joy and happiness this spring with an egg-cellent Easter display.

You’ll find the display in the Ivy Hall subdivision, likely one of the most decorated yards in the Lowcountry.

“Halloween is my passion, so that’s kind of where I started big with,” said Kelly Miller, a Mount Pleasant resident who loves to bring joy to others.

Miller said she decided last year – during the coronavirus pandemic – to really go ‘all out’ when decorating her home for holidays.

“Usually, Christmas wasn’t quite as big because I was so tired from doing Halloween, but this year, I just decided to go all out,” she said.

Then came Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and now Easter. Kids who live in the neighborhood love it.

“Parents were like ‘we have to come by twice a day,’ and when I realized the older couples stopping and elderly people commenting, I was just like with this pandemic, it just made things a little bit more joyful,” Miller said.

“She does every holiday; she goes to the extreme. I have two kids and they absolutely love it,” said Heather Lee, who lives in Ivy Hall. “We come and walk by every single day. She works really hard.”

Miller said she has an 8-year-old son who loves it. “It makes him popular with the neighborhood kids,” she said.

He’s a big reason for going all out when COVID-19 hit.

“He did not have other siblings in the house to play with, you know, he would be standing out on the porch trying to yell at people on the sidewalks just to have someone to talk to other than me and my husband. It’s just been really hard for everyone.”

Now, visitors from all around the Lowcountry stop by to see the décor.

“The other day I had an easter bunny show up at my house out of the blue,” she said. “Did not speak at all- I had no idea who this (was).”

She said the bunny hopped around the yard blowing kisses at all the decorations. “My son came out and took pictures. Little girls down the street were screaming and running down, there were several people driving by and got pictures with the Easter bunny,” she said.

Miller says she plans to keep decorating her home for holidays into the future.