ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Tuesday released a video of three subjects wanted for allegedly entering a man’s home then shooting him.

According to OCSO, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment on Russel Street.

The victim told investigators that the three men walked in and asked about his “friend.” OCSO did not provide further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550.