Watch out for charity scams in wake of Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With complete devastation in the Bahamas and widespread damage across the Lowcountry, it’s important to be aware of charity scams in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials recommend only donating to well-known charities and say to beware of any that spring up overnight.

You should never assume a charity is legitimate. Research the charity and ask how much of your donation goes to that cause.

Never give them cash. Instead, make sure you only donate by check or credit card and write the organization’s official name on the check.