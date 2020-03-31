WATCH: Princesses go virtual to comfort kids during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Glass Slipper Productions is a local company that brings a little magic to events and parties in the form of some of our favorite princesses.

With business put on hold due to social distancing guidelines, owner Lindsay Page brought the princesses into the digital age so that they could continue bringing joy to kids in the Lowcountry.

Parents can head to the company’s Facebook page to watch free Live-streams of princesses doing their favorite things like reading books or leading yoga exercises.

The livestreams engage the children, with the princesses even saying hello to them directly. Viewers seem to be captivated, giving parents a much needed break.

The princesses have also been making special calls to some kids who are in need of some cheering up. Page says that parents of children with “special circumstances” such as medical issues can email glassslippercharleston@gmail.com to request a call from a princess.

Otherwise, Facetimes are available for $25.00.