WATCH: Rep. J.A. Moore discusses police reforms in South Carolina

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State lawmakers are discussing police reforms following several incidents involving law enforcement agencies across the country.

State Representative JA Moore shared some of the plans they are considering in Columbia.

“What it is focused on, primarily, is offering solutions for a lot of the challenges that we’ve had with police departments and the police force in general,” he said.

They want to see several reforms.

“Return all military grade equipment from the United States military,” he noted.

That is how many departments have large military vehicles for SWAT team use.

“I want to make sure I make it clear that I’m a huge supporter of the military; I have family members and friends that are in law-enforcement and in the military, but I think there’s a role for the military and there’s a role for law enforcement.”

Rep. Moore went on to say, “Another plan is that we need to encourage more police officers to live in the areas in which they police.”

He said they plan to provide incentives to make that happen. “We need to decentralize training with law enforcement,” he said.

Rather than everyone going through police academy in Columbia, he believes more training could happen quicker with regional training locations in the state.

“We could offer more intense training for officers i.e. implicit bias training, that should be a requirement for all law enforcement, we need de-escalation training as a requirement for all law enforcement.”

They want to see a year or two of training, possibly through technical colleges in the state, to even get into law enforcement.

Rep. Moore says at this point, they don’t know how much the changes will cost in dollars.

“Not at this time, because most of them are policy proposals, but I’ll tell you the cost of not doing that is people’s lives,” he said. “You know, I think there’s an opportunity now; we’re at a great moment to do some stuff where we can lead here in South Carolina on a lot of these issues.”

Rep. Moore says he is not sure how long it will take to get reforms passed at the Statehouse.

Senator Tim Scott is preparing to introduce his police reform plan at the federal level to the US Senate on Wednesday.